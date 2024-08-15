SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at $27,049,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 910,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 480,766 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 587,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,441. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

