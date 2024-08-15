SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 679 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 178,130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 623,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

