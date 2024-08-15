SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $2,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.4 %

AZN traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.90. 4,063,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

