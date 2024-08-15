Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

