Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 5,300 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total value of C$722,390.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
