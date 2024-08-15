Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 1.0 %

STXS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,505. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

