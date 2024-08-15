Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Announces Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%.
Stereotaxis Trading Up 1.0 %
STXS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,505. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Stereotaxis Company Profile
