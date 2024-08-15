STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

STERIS stock opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

