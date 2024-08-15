Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $375.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of HD opened at $355.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

