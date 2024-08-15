Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Starbucks Call Options (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 406,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical volume of 118,023 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.16. 13,111,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,984,357. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

