Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 181,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 127,162 call options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

KRE traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 16,382,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,796,682. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

