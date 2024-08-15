StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up approximately 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

