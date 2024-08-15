StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.82.

FUN stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

