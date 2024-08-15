StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,798. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $822,740.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

