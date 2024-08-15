StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,798. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $822,740.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Dynatronics
