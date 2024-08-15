StockNews.com Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.50 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $18,601,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

