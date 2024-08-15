StockNews.com Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Yelp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of YELP opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Yelp has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,948. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Yelp by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yelp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

