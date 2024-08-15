StockNews.com Upgrades UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Hold

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

