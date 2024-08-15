Strong (STRONG) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Strong has a market cap of $270,733.12 and $14,780.88 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Strong
Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.
Buying and Selling Strong
