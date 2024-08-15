Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 284.13% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $12.55.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

