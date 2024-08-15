Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 5.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $612.33 and last traded at $608.23. 3,379,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,248,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $577.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

