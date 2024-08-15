Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $583.87 and last traded at $581.03. 4,027,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,257,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $774.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $839.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.