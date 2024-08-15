Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,914. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

