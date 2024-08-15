Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.

Surrozen Stock Down 0.2 %

SRZN stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.