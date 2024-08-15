Susquehanna Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,835 shares of company stock worth $9,302,652. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zillow Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $2,584,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

