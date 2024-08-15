Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 736,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,473. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.