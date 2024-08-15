SVB Leerink Raises ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target to $20.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.