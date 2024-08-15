Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $129.61 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Swipe has a total market cap of $129.61 million and $6.13 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 613,795,701 coins and its circulating supply is 613,794,390 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

