Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 890,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,630. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.