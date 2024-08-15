Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.18. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

