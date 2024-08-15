Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Critical Survey

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Venator Materials and Synthomer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Synthomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.17 billion 30.53 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -189.02 Synthomer N/A N/A N/A $0.54 7.03

This table compares Venator Materials and Synthomer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synthomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synthomer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and Synthomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22% Synthomer N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synthomer beats Venator Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

