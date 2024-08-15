T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Large Volume Increase

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,094,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 520,161 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $31.18.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 523,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

