Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4871 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of TSM opened at $169.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

