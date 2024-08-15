Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.81.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.0 %

TTWO stock opened at $144.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.