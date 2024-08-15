Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $40.74. Tapestry shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 622,041 shares changing hands.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after buying an additional 2,087,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after acquiring an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

