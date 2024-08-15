Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $208.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 36.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

