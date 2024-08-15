Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 309,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.