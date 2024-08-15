TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.02.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.70.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

