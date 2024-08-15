TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.02.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.70.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.