TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.25 to C$20.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.02.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.