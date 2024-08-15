Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 347.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.44).

TM17 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.60) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.67. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

