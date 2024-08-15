TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TechnoPro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,466. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

