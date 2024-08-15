TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
TechnoPro Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TCCPY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,466. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.
About TechnoPro
