Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $3.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $31,232.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 522,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,334 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,024,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telos by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 138,657 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telos by 4,277.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

