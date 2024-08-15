Telos’ (TLS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Telos Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 153,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $672,097.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,832.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 522,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,334. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

