Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TME stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

