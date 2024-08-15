Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $410.25 million and $26.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,438,998,652,907 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

