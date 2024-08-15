Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.58

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1650247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

