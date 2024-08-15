The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.32. 564,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,599,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

