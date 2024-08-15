The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Dividend Announcement

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74.60 ($0.95). 1,789,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 426,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Rank Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £349.45 million, a PE ratio of -378.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

