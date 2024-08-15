The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

