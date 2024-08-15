The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.