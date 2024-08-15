TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.62 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.