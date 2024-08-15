Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 22.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded down 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 482,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 497,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.96.

The company has a market cap of C$188.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

