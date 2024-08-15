Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 2.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 4,166,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,749,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Tilray Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
