Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 2.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 4,166,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,749,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

