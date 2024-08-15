tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 15%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) traded down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 212,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 492,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.39.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

